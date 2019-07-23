The Talladega City Board of Education approved the hiring Shannon Felder as Talladega High School’s head football coach on Tuesday. Felder was approved with a 3-1 vote.
Felder replaces Ted Darby, who went 11-11 in two seasons at the helm and led the Tigers to the playoffs in back-to-back years.
Darby was relieved of his coaching duties Wednesday morning during a meeting with Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball.
Darby had pursued the head coaching position at White Plains, but the veteran coach did not receive enough votes from the Calhoun County Board of Education to be approved as the head coach of the Wildcats.
Felder spent 11 of his 13-year head coaching career at Donoho, where he compiled a 67-54 record with eight postseason appearances and region titles in 2006 and 2014. Felder has a 5-8 record in the postseason. He led the Falcons to the third round of the playoffs in 2006 and 2011.
Felder has been head coach at Sumter Central since 2017, going 3-17 in two seasons.