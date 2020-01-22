2 Talladega City BOE members accuse superintendent of making racist remarks

TALLADEGA -- Talladega City Board of Education Chairwoman Mary McGhee and board member Sandra Beavers each read a prepared statement into the record at the end of a brief called board meeting Wednesday morning.
Both sets of comments referred to a recorded conversation between Superintendent Tony Ball and a parent regarding the firing of Graham Elementary School teacher Yashicia O’Neal.
There were two items on the agenda for the called meeting Wednesday. According to Ball, board member Chuck Roberts made a motion to adjourn, which was seconded by board member Jake Montgomery. Under the board’s customs, that usually signals the end of the meeting because the BOE doesn’t normally take a full vote on whether to adjourn.
Ball, Montgomery and Roberts all began gathering their paperwork and getting ready to leave, while McGhee protested that the comments section of the meeting was still open, and that she, the chair, wanted to read a statement.
Instead, Beavers actually read her prepared statement into the record first.
“Gentlemen,” she said, “the audio recording of Superintendent Ball and a parent is the elephant in the room which isn’t being addressed. When someone uses racist epithets or stereotypes and hears no responses, the impact is profound. It appears the board is normalizing his behavior as acceptable, with silence or non-action. Do his comments exemplify leadership?”
At this point, McGhee interrupted her, saying, “This information is being read into the record.”
“As an educated black woman and an elected board member, I can only respond by saying ‘no,’” Beavers continued. “Like a horrific smell, you try to be polite and ignore it, but everyone knows it's there.
“Avoidance has never been a successful tactic in solving problems; it makes matters worse from my perspective. His comments implied racial bias and discrimination. Let me be clear, your silence as board members indicate that you are in agreement with his racial remarks. Adele Horin of the Sydney Morning Herald said, ‘Everyday racism has to be tackled by ordinary people.’”
When asked to elaborate on the allegations made in her statement, Beavers said, “That’s all I have to say.” She added she could not cite specific portions of the recording of Ball and the parent because she had listened to it in the office of board attorney Charlie Gaines and did not have a copy herself.
McGhee said she and Beavers had met with Gaines, then met with Gaines again, along with Ball.
“The parents brought four thumb drives to the last meeting (with the recorded conversation),” she said, “and Charlie Gaines got one of them. All of the board members were supposed to listen to it in his office, one or two at a time, but only Ms. Beavers and I did.”
McGhee’s statement says, “I must say that I am appalled at the superintendent’s behavior in talking about me as a board member and the many other comments he made. Some type of action from this board is in order. He should receive a reprimand for his behavior as well as be required to attend anger management classes as well as taking a course in diversity.
“Comments made should not have been made, especially when it comes to students who are minors. Other students’ information should not have been divulged and falls under (Family Education Rights and Privacy Act). It is his job to protect confidential information when it comes to students.
“His actions also warrant a review of his contract relating to violations. It is imperative that all Talladega City School employees, including the superintendent and the office staff, who have been granted access/knowledge to sensitive information, adhere to rules regarding confidentiality and safeguarding.
“Such information should include personal identifiable information (PIA), employee personnel records (including disciplinary actions) and other exported controlled information without appropriate and prior authorization.
“In fact, sharing and discussion of such information to non-essential individuals should be avoided at all times. Most importantly, we are obligated to the students, parents and employees within the Talladega school system to safeguard such information and the resources entrusted to us.”
McGhee said she “wouldn’t distribute any information on the recording, because it's already out there. And I’m not going to say anything about what’s on them.
“What Ms. Beavers and I said speaks for itself. At the past board meeting, I assured the parents I would listen to the recording, and I did. I’m trying to be transparent. I always told people I don’t try to hide anything. I’m doing what I told them to do, and that was the main purpose of the called meeting. All of them were fully aware of that.”
Ball, Montgomery and Roberts appear to have left the building at this point, but board member James Braswell stayed “to make a plea for us to start acting like adults,” he said. “We are all adults here and we have to do better, for the students, for the staff, for the system and for this city. We all have to pull together, to act like adults.”
McGhee said she and Beavers were also acting “in the interest of the children, which is the reason why we are here. They need someone who really, really cares about them. We are falling apart, and divisiveness is not the answer. But we are divided. Sandra Beavers and I are working for the good of the students.”
For his part, Ball declined to comment on any of the allegations made against him by McGhee and Beavers for the time being but indicated he might issue a prepared statement of his own at some point in the future.”
In other business, the board:
Approved a contract for architectural services to repair North Side Hal Henderson, which was damaged by storms last week. Ball said the amount of the contract would be a percentage of the overall project. Hal Henderson has been closed for several years, but it used for maintenance, teacher training, storage and meeting space; and
Voted 3-0, with Beavers and McGhee abstaining, to approve the hiring of Alexis McKinney to replace Barry Carmichael as a science teacher at Talladega High School and Mia McMeans to replace Charles Henderson as career tech teacher at Zora Ellis. The board also accepted McMeans’ resignation as an instructional aide, which was necessary for her to accept the career tech position.