Talladega City BOE member Mary McGhee passes away

TALLADEGA -- Longtime Talladega City Board of Education member Mary McGhee passed away Tuesday afternoon.
The Rev. Hugh Morris, a friend of McGhee’s and president of the Talladega County Chapter of the NAACP, said McGhee died due to complications associated with COVID-19.
“It truly truly saddened me to the heart,” Morris said Tuesday evening. “She was a true warrior.”
Morris said he would miss McGhee. He said even when they could not agree, they could at least agree to disagree.
McGhee served for many years as the BOE representative for Ward 2 in Talladega. She originally served from 2003-11. She then ran again, and won, in 2015 and most recently ran unopposed in 2019. McGhee had been serving as board president during the current term, which started last November.
Talladega City Superintendent Tony Ball offered his condolences to McGhee’s family.
“On behalf of the school system staff and the other board members, we would like to extend our sympathies,” Ball said
He also asked for residents to keep the McGhee family in their prayers as they go through this difficult time.
Board member James Braswell said the BOE will miss McGhee, adding she was a good board member who represented Ward 2 well.
“We didn't always agree, but she was a hard worker,” Braswell said.
Braswell said McGhee worked for what she believed in and always worked to be a good representative of her ward.
Ball said board member Chuck Roberts, the BOE’s vice chair, will take on the duties as board president for the time being.
Attempts to reach the board’s attorney, Charlie Gaines, for the process by which the school board could fill a vacancy were not successful Tuesday night.
McGhee is survived by her husband, David McGhee, and the couple’s five children.
Funeral arrangements were not announced Tuesday evening, though services will be overseen by Terry’s Mortuary.