Talladega City BOE meets with state schools boss, calls for Ball’s resignation continue

TALLADEGA -- Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball and all five members of the city Board of Education met with state Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey in Montgomery in a private session Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery.
Ball said because the meeting was an executive session, he was not at liberty to say what was discussed. A spokesman for the state Board of Education confirmed the meeting took place but said he could not comment either.
An effort to reach City BOE Chairwoman Mary McGhee for comment was unsuccessful.
The board has long been divided on most issues by 3-2 votes along racial lines, and a text message accidentally sent by Ball to the board members referring to McGhee and board member Sandra Beavers as “my two village idiots ” has sent the schism among the board members into overdrive. Ball has said he thought he was responding to a text from a friend when he accidentally sent his response to the board members instead.
McGhee, Beavers and about a dozen other people called for Ball’s resignation outside the building before Tuesday’s meeting started, then demanded to be admitted to the meeting, citing the state Open Meetings Act.
There are numerous exceptions to the Open Meetings Act that will allow for an executive session, but in the case of Tuesday’s meeting, Mackey was relying on a section of the law defining what a meeting is not, specifically “occasions when a quorum of a governmental body gathers in person or by electronic communication, with state or federal officials for the purpose of reporting or obtaining information or seeking support for issues of importance to the governmental body.”
The city board has relied on this reasoning on at least two occasions in the past, and state Department of Education spokesman Michael Sibley confirmed that was the reasoning this time as well.
“The state superintendent has the authority to close these meetings if there is going to be no discussion of policy or anything that will need to be voted on,” Sibley said.
Among the people outside the meeting calling for Ball’s termination were a representative of the state NAACP, Talladega Justice League founder Terry Swain, Beavers’ and McGhee’s husbands and Victor and Debra Wilson, who, along with the Beavers, are plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit against the board that names Ball but predates his tenure as superintendent.
The proceedings were apparently recorded by a woman named Karen Jones, of Montgomery, and have been reshared around Facebook in various locations.
Jones’ connection to Talladega was not entirely clear, but after brief statements by McGhee, Beavers, Swain and the NAACP representative, she largely dominated the proceedings, at one point suggesting that McGhee and Beavers should not go into the meeting without their husbands present, referring to a Black security guard as “an idiot” and telling him that he was likely to die soon, while referring to a white guard as “a blue eyed demon” and “Little Trump.”