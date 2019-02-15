TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education honored the students and faculty sponsors who represented the system in the County Spelling Bee last week.
Although none of the system’s participants medalled, “They were all poised and perfect representatives for our schools,” Curriculum Coordinator Pattie Thomas said. The students were presented with medals for representing their schools Tuesday by the board and Superintendent Tony Ball.
Pictured above are JaLeah Spencer of Houston Elementary School, Amaya Smith of Salter Elementary, Lynzee Sullivan of R.L. Young Elementary and Katherine Bradshaw of Zora Ellis Junior High. Aaron Blackwell of Graham Elementary is not pictured.
Thomas and the board members also honored the sponsors of the event, including Stephanie Graves (Graham), Nicole Reynolds Korreckt (Salter), Reva Wade French (Young) and Elizabeth Hubbard (Zora Ellis). Not pictured is Susan Haney (Houston).