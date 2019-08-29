TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education held its first budget hearing for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 on Thursday evening.
No action was taken, but the board is expected to approve the budget after a second public hearing Sept. 5 at 8:30 a.m., according to Chief Schools Financial Officer Lesley Bollendorf.
The budget presented Monday projects total revenues of $21,791,346 over total expenditures of $23,078,000. Most of the shortfall is in the General Fund, which projects revenues of $16,996,261 over expenditures of $18,070,021.
Bollendorf explained that the system is continuing to lose state funding due to declining enrollment, but the issue responsible for the deficit in this year’s budget involves the Child Nutrition Program.
“A few years ago,” she explained after the meeting, “the state lifted a requirement that CNP had to keep a three- to four-month reserve and reduced that down to only one month.”
After the rule change, the Talladega City system’s CNP’s reserve was allowed to dwindle to almost nothing. Now, the system is working to restore a one-month reserve.
Normally, CNP reimburses the General Fund for indirect costs, essentially the use of school facilities. Those payments were not made for about half of the 2017-18 school year and all of the 2018-19 school year in order to help build the CNP reserves back up.
Once the reserves reach the required levels, some of that money that was shorted from the General Fund can be recouped.
The other issue is that CNP expenses at two of the five schools in the system exceed revenue. At one of those schools, the issue has already been addressed by employee attrition, and Bollendorf said the other will, hopefully, be fixed by working with students to tweak the menu.
The largest portion of the system’s budget is the General Fund, and the overwhelming majority of the General Fund comes from the state, based on the 20-day enrollment from the previous school year.
This year, 76 percent, or $12,944,300, comes from the state. Another 21.98 percent, or $3,736,655, comes from local sources, with much of this earmarked for grant matches. Federal and other sources combined make up less than 2 percent of the General Fund budget.
The state funding is based on an enrollment of 1,975.05 students for the current year, down from 2,001.35 last year. As a result, the system lost 0.82 teacher units, half an assistant principal unit and half a counselor unit. Principal, librarian and career tech director units remained the same.
The General Fund is used to pay for instructional services, instructional support services, operations and maintenance, auxiliary services, general administration services, capital outlay and other services. Instructional services is more than half of the General Fund, at just under $10 million.
Although the CNP issues are the primary factor behind the proposed deficit this year, they are far from the only budget challenge the system faces.
“A continuous loss of student enrollment will have a devastating effect on the financial stability of the district,” Bollendorf said. “This affects our state foundation program funding. Units will decrease and, thusly, our appropriation.
“Current funding is not adequate to meet the demands (i.e. instructional programming, building renovations, Pre-K and at-risk programs, etc.), (and) the cost of goods and services are continuing to increase while revenues remain stagnant.
“(Also), federal revenues that help support our classrooms are decreasing as a result of (average daily membership) decreases and federal funding decreases. This affects our ability to conduct and provide professional development for teachers, teacher units and services.”
Further coverage of Thursday’s meeting will appear in a future edition of The Daily Home.