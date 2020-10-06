Talladega City BOE elects new chairman, vice chair

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education held its first meeting since the passing of board Chair Mary McGhee last month.
The meeting took place via the Zoom platform Tuesday evening. Board member Sandra Beavers was absent. The meeting lasted less than 15 minutes.
During the course of the meeting, the three board members present voted unanimously to name board member James Braswell the next board chairman and to appoint Beavers vice-chair.
The board also discussed and then tabled an amendment to the policy regarding the chair and vice chair, setting the limit of each term at 292 days. According to Superintendent Tony Ball, the previous policy said only that the two offices will be elected by the board, but it does not say for how long.
Ball explained the board routinely tables policy changes before taking them back up at a later meeting for final approval.
The board is under a federal consent decree dating back to the 1980s stating the offices are to be rotated equally among the members. Ball said the changes discussed Tuesday would bring the board into compliance with that decree.
It will be up to the Talladega City Council to either set a date for a special election to replace McGhee on the board or send it back to the board for an appointment.
Until that happens, the board also agreed to ask Braswell to invite Councilwoman Vicky Robinson Hall to all of the board’s meetings and allow her to speak on the concerns of residents of Ward 2. Hall and McGhee both represent Ward 2, which includes Knoxville Homes and Curry Court.
Also Tuesday, the board:
Approved the job description and salary schedule for a “desktop technology technician,” a new position. Ball said the position’s major purpose is to assist the technology coordinator and handle problems arising at the classroom level. For a person with no previous experience, the job begins at $15.22. No one has been hired for the position, Ball said;
Approved policy changes regarding acceptable use of computer technology and related resources;
Approved stipends for virtual elementary school teachers Emily Arrington (kindergarten), Anastasia Bagwell (first grade), Brandi Taylor (second grade), Sylvia Freeman (third grade), Hillery Holmes (fourth grade), Valencia McIntyre (fifth grade) and Tracy King (sixth grade). The stipends are $1,800 each;
Approved the supplement for school level IT assistant Sharon Wright;
Hired Kathy Carden (payroll manager), Renee Humphrey (itinerant instructional assistant), Bethany Schoppert (bus driver) and Carla Simmons (instructional assistant);
Accepted the resignation of Child Nutrition Program worker Tramron Graham;
Heard Ball report that 459 K-6 students and 309 7-12 students were going to school Mondays and Tuesdays, and 447 and 320, respectively, were going Thursdays and Fridays. Some 157 elementary school aged students were strictly taking virtual classes, while 271 high school students were.