TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education spent a little over 10 minutes in executive session during a called meeting Friday morning to discuss “the professional competence of an administrator and the job performance of a teacher.”
No action was taken after the board reconvened the public meeting.
Friday’s meeting was called earlier this week to allow the board to approve an out-of-state field trip for students at Zora Ellis Junior High School who are going to Stone Mountain, Georgia. The field trip was unanimously approved without controversy.
Board Chair Mary McGhee asked for the agenda to be amended to include the executive session; her request was approved by the board.
The motion to go into executive session was made by board member Chuck Roberts and seconded by Jake Montgomery. Superintendent Tony Ball was also present for the closed discussion.
The Alabama Open Meetings Act limits executive sessions to discuss job performance of public employees, but Ball said he consulted with legal counsel after the meeting and said the issues raised during the closed session would be allowed under the law. He said he had questions about the legitimacy of the meeting beforehand and added he was not willing to participate in a discussion that might not be legally allowed.
“You’ll notice we weren’t back there very long,” he said.
Specifically, the law forbids closed discussion of a public employee’s job performance if “the person is an elected or appointed public official, an appointed member of a state or local board or commission, or a public employee who is one of the classification of public employees required to file a statement of economic interests with the Alabama Ethics Commission.
“Except as provided elsewhere in this section, the salary, compensation and job benefits of specific public officials or specific public employees may not be discussed in executive session.”
After board members returned to the meeting room and reconvened, McGhee announced no action would be taken Friday morning and called for a motion to adjourn. The meeting broke up without further discussion.