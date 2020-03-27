Talladega City BOE can’t agree on which board training course to attend

TALLADEGA -- Members of the Talladega City Board of Education on Thursday night split on which Alabama Association of School Boards free training course they would all need to take this spring.
Board members Chuck Roberts, Jake Montgomery and James Braswell voted to table discussion until the board meets again in April; board Chair Mary McGhee and board member Sandra Beavers favored going ahead with a two-hour class called “Focusing on What Matters.”
McGhee said the course description in the AASB literature said, “What expectations has your board set for teacher and student performance? Do you have a sense of urgency about student achievement? In this research-based session, we will explore the ways the board can have a meaningful impact on student performance without encroaching on the roles of the superintendent and staff.”
Roberts suggested the board might be better served by a class on parliamentary procedure, which had also been discussed at the previous meeting.
“McGhee said, “As chair, I believe we need to invest more at looking at improving our schools, so that we will have a better understanding to move forward on some of the issues we have.”
Asked Roberts, “What issues are those?”
Answered McGhee, “As you know, we have a lot of parents that have concerns in reference to students and what have you.”
Replied Roberts, “I actually don’t know that, but I do know there are a lot of issues brought to light in our open meetings that are not issues that rise to the level of board action.
“We have issues in any organization of this size that need to go through the teacher, the principal, the Central Office and the superintendent before they reach the board. We tried to clarify that, without success.”
Said Beavers, “In light of how much time these children are missing from school, I think we all should all be concerned. And also, when that last parent was here (during the last meeting), with the issue of her child failing, I think that is something we all need to be concerned about.
“And she’s not just one parent. I have countless emails from other parents with grave concerns. And there was the issue about truancy, and how (the mother who spoke at the last meeting), her child was sick with a doctor’s excuse but was still labelled a truant, and that she might be charged. You can’t say there aren’t issues, because believe me there are.
“We’ve got some responsive parents. I’ve gotten emails from parents not just in my ward, Ward 1, but some from Ward 2 and even some from Ward 3. They have concerns, and maybe if we made them feel welcome, if we would just let them come up and address the board, then you could hear them and all of us could get together and respond to these parents. Because they’re not going to go away.”
Superintendent Tony Ball said it would be helpful if board members would ask concerned parents if they had talked to the teacher, the principal, the Central Office staff or the superintendent before putting them before the board, “because I know that didn’t happen in the last case ... The board authorized me to look into her concerns, which is exactly what I would have done if she had come to me first.”
The truancy issue, he said, is based on state law rather than board policy, and it’s calculated based on the number of days missed, regardless of whether there is an excuse.
Beavers protested that the mother who addressed the board was not one of her emailers and that she had never met the woman prior to the last meeting.
Roberts said board members were moving too far into the details of a case involving an individual student and added the board should not be micromanaging the system.
“I don’t feel we are micromanaging, but some parents have already gone through all the channels,” McGhee said.
Ball said many parents go to the board “if I don’t tell them what they want to hear. You assume they are right every single time, and most of the time they are,” but not every time.
McGhee made a motion to approve the Focus course, but Roberts complained the chair was not allowed to make a motion. He then made a motion to table, which carried.
Also Thursday, the board:
Unanimously accepted the retirement of Talladega High School Assistant Principal, boys varsity basketball coach and athletic director Chucky Miller. Ball said the assistant principal and basketball coach jobs will be posted separately; athletic director is a supplementary position, not a full-time job, he said; and
Approved a $34,000 contract to repair the floors and replace the carpet in the Central Office.