TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education approved a contract for athletic support services, personnel actions, the list of supplements for the coming year and the financial statement by votes of 3-1 during an otherwise uneventful meeting Tuesday evening.
Board member Shirley Simmons-Sims was absent, and Board Chair Mary McGhee voted no on each of the above items.
After the meeting, the only one of her no votes she was willing to explain was the one against the financial report. “We’re still paying salaries we shouldn’t be paying,” she said, without elaborating further.
When Superintendent Tony Ball presented the slate of personnel actions, McGhee asked that the list of four be divided and voted on two at a time.
Specifically, she asked that the hiring of NaShonda Whitson (replacing Zachary Smith as history teacher at Talladega High School) and Charlyndrea Roberson (replacing Mia McMeans, who is on leave of absence, as a temporary, part -time instructional aide at Houston) be voted on together, and the hiring of Daniel Stephens (replacing Brian Quarles at physical education teacher at THS) and a correction on the agreement with Central Office employee Cheryl Mosley be considered separately.
Ball said he did not recommend breaking the actions up, and board member Chuck Roberts refused to amend his motion to consider the proposals.
The supplemental contract was for retired coach Paul Farlow on a temporary basis. Ball said Farlow had previously worked at Donoho. He will be paid no more than $8,000 annually. Farlow will assistant with the varsity football team.
McGhee offered no explanation of her no votes on the contract or on the slate of coaching and extracurricular salary supplements the board has to approve each year.
Also Tuesday, the board:
Went into executive session for about 20 minutes to discuss possible or pending litigation;
Saw a presentation from two sixth-grade students at Graham Elementary regarding the recent redecoration and code of conduct at their school. The same two students also led the Pledge of Allegiance on Tuesday;
Tabled approval of the minutes from the last meeting;
Approved a minor revision clarifying the terms of a previously approved contract;
Deleted items from the list of fixed assets;
Heard Ball report that enrollment was down slightly five days into the new school year, but it was still early, and that the new year was going well so far; and
Announced it will hold a budget hearing Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. at the old Hal Henderson School.