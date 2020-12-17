Talladega City BOE approves roofing bid for Hal Henderson

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education during a brief called meeting Thursday approved a bid to reroof part of the old Hal Henderson Elementary School building.
Superintendent Tony Ball recommended the bid from Alabama Roofing and Sheet Metal Company, and the board agreed with little discussion. In addition to accepting the bid, the motion by board member Chuck Roberts, seconded by Jake Montgomery, also authorized Ball and Board Chair James Braswell to sign and execute any documents related to the project.
“Thank you,” Ball said. “We need to get this done.”
Hal Henderson Elementary has been closed as a school for several years, but the building is still used for office and storage space, and for the board’s normal meeting space when COVID-19 restrictions are not in place.
The boardroom, which was recently named in honor of the late Shirley Simmons-Sims, is the portion of the building that will be reroofed, Ball said.
There were no other action items on Thursday’s agenda, but Ball also informed the board the basketball tournament Talladega High School was scheduled to host over the holidays had been canceled due to COVID restrictions.
“The state changed the guidelines, so we could have only 20 percent capacity,” Ball said. “That means it is not feasible for us financially, and as far as being able to monitor the flow of people in and out.”
Basketball practice will continue over the holidays, however.