Talladega City BOE approves roof repair contract for former Henderson School (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education voted 4-0 Thursday morning to approve a $129,000 roof repair contract with GKL Company of Rainbow City.
Board member Sandra Beavers was absent.
The work to be done involves repairing storm damage to the roof of the former Northside Hal Henderson Elementary School. The board previously voted to declare the damage an emergency so that work could begin sooner.
The room where the board holds its meetings is also in the Henderson building, although that area was not damaged.
When asking for the emergency declaration last month, Superintendent Tony Ball said severe storms had damaged the roof over the main entrance, the lobby, the Maintenance Department offices and the professional development classrooms in the Henderson building.
GKL has done work for the system in the past, he said Thursday morning.
Also Thursday, the board:
Hired Jamey Hamby to replace Karen Curvin as third-grade teacher at Graham Elementary by a vote of 3-1, with Board Chair Mary McGhee dissenting;
Approved a $1,000 per year tech supplement for Sharon Wright, replacing Amy Stephens at Talladega High, again by a vote of 3-1 with McGhee opposed;
Accepted a letter from LaKedria Garrett withdrawing her name for the position of Pre-K auxiliary teacher at R.L. Young Elementary with another 3-1 vote, with McGhee opposed;
Heard Ball announce the Talladega High boys basketball team has once again made the Final Four, with Kobe Simmons being named Most Valuable Player in the regional tournament. The team plays Montgomery Catholic at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex on Tuesday, Ball said; and
Announced the system’s teacher of the year would be named during the board’s next regular meeting March 10.