TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday evening to approve two renovation contracts totaling $36,833.
All five current board members were present, according to Superintendent Tony Ball.
The first contract was for $20,183 with Mullins Building Products, Ball said. This contract will involve replacing all glass doors at the Career Tech Center with metal doors, upgrading the security there.
“We did the same thing at the high school last year,” Ball said.
The second contract, valued at $16,650, was awarded to a local contractor, Mark Haynes Construction, Ball said. This project involves carpet removal from Harwell Auditorium at Zora Ellis Junior High School.
“We’ve needed to replace the carpet in there for a while, but it’s a project, since they’ll have to take out all the seats to get the old carpet up,” Ball explained.
Both contracts were approved without controversy, he said.
Also Tuesday evening, the board:
Heard a presentation from the Diversity Club at Zora Ellis, which also recited a “pledge of peace” encouraging everyone to get along;
Authorized Ball to enter into a contract with Safety First School Bus Driver Drug Testing;
Approved the annual Alabama Continuous Improvement Plan as required by the state;
Approved the transfer of Matthew Ferrell from assistant football coach at Zora Ellis to head football coach at Zora Ellis;
Ended the supplements only for Chris Stephens for junior high head football coach and boys head basketball coach. Stephens will continue to teach, Ball said;
Accepted the resignation of Stewart Moore as Talladega High wrestling coach;
Approved supplements for Valencia McIntyre and Sirnoviar Booker as girls head soccer coach and Tigerette sponsor at Talladega High School, respectively, and Eboni Seals as junior high school head softball coach;
Update the language in the system’s non-discrimination notice and named Melissa Dyer as the compliance officer in the Central Office;
Tabled for one month a revised job description for head mechanic, as required by law;
Approved changes made to policies regarding the sick leave bank, graduation requirements and honors graduates to reflect changes recently made in state law;
Approved an out-of-state field trip to Chattanooga, Tennessee, for students from Houston Elementary;
Approved the financial report by a vote of 4-1, with board Chair Mary McGhee casting the dissenting vote;
Voted for St. Clair County Board of Education member Marie Manning as the District 6 director for the Alabama Association of School Boards;
Named McGhee the board’s delegate to the AASB Winter Conference;
Heard Ball thank outgoing Ward 1 board member Shirley Simmons-Sims for her 20 years of service as a board member, saying the system owes her a debt of gratitude. Ball also introduced Sandra Beavers, who will be taking Simmons-Sims place on the board starting in November.