TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education voted 3-1, with Chairman Mary McGhee casting the dissenting vote, to approve the slate of personnel actions at Tuesday’s regular board meeting.
Board member Shirley Simmons-Sims was absent.
Tuesday was McGhee’s first board meeting since assuming the chairmanship last month. She also voted against a pay scale for a Central Office receptionist and the financial report for the previous quarter.
Regarding the personnel actions, McGhee read a prepared statement into the record, saying “It is very important that adequate information be provided to vote on recommendations by the superintendent, to hire candidates for the Talladega City school system.
“The information should be presented to all members of the board. Moving forward, I would like to make a motion that this board vote to approve only applicants for employment that have (a) completed application/resume (and) background check attached when presented by the superintendent for approval of employment with the Talladega City school system. I would like for this statement to be part of today’s minutes.”
McGhee’s motion died for lack of a second, and there was no further discussion of the personnel actions.
McGhee did not offer any specific reasoning for voting against the pay scale and the financial statement, although she often votes against the latter because “we’re still paying money where we shouldn’t be,” as she has said in the past.
There was less controversy surrounding the contracts for Principals Phillip Jenkins (Salter Elementary School), Linda Haynes (R.L. Young Elementary) and Dr. Cynthia Watts (Graham Elementary).
Superintendent Tony Ball said two other principals in the system (Shari Dye at Zora Ellis Junior High and Dr. Darius Williams at Talladega High) had already had their contracts extended, and Marvin Moten at Houston Elementary had his contract renewed last year.
All three of the new contracts proposed Tuesday were approved by the board 4-0.
Additional personnel actions approved included:
Hiring LaTiffany Jenkins, third-grade teacher at Houston; Anastasia Bagwell, first-grade teacher at Houston; and Janet Golden, second-grade teacher at Salter. Golden resigned her Pre-K auxiliary teacher position;
Accepting the retirement of Child Nutrition Program Coordinator Bob Smith;
Accepting the resignations of Kim Mitchell (family and consumer science teacher and FCCLA advisor at the Career Tech Center), Emily Love (first grade at Houston) and Michelle Williamson (Houston and Salter school counselor);
Corrected the employment of math teacher Rodrekus Wright;
Transferred Amy Grogan, instructional aide at Talladega High to itinerant instructional aide for the system;
Hired Brenda Sprayberry and Lori Owens as bus drivers;
Hired Lottie Hudgens as CNP worker at Talladega High;
Hired Tenesa Parker as Central Office secretary; and
Hired Monica Spencer as a bookkeeper;
Also Tuesday, the board:
Recognized bus mechanic Vernon Glenn and the transportation staff for having no deficiencies in a recent state inspection;
Approved changes to the CNP director’s job description; and
Approved a bid from Community Farm Fresh for produce for the coming school year.