Talladega City BOE approves emergency roof repairs at former Hal Henderson Elementary

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve emergency repairs to the roof at the former Northside Hal Henderson Elementary School building.
Superintendent Tony Ball said the severe storms that blew through the area Saturday had damaged the roof over the main entrance, the lobby, the Maintenance Department offices and the professional development classrooms.
“You could see where they had done a repair several years ago, where they put a new wood and metal roof over the old, damaged roof,” he said. “The storm blew the new roof right off and exposed the old, damaged roof underneath. It also cut a crepe myrtle tree in front of the school right in half.”
He went on to explain that any job expected to cost $50,000 or more must be advertised statewide for a period of three weeks. The board’s authorization of emergency project waives the advertising requirement and lets the project get underway immediately.
“I’ve already sent the specifications to the architect,” Ball said. “The low side estimate is about $75,000.”
Hal Henderson Elementary School was closed by the board in 2010, but the building has been renovated and is still in use, although there are no classrooms there anymore.
At one end of the building is the board room, where the meetings (including Tuesday’s) are held. At the other end are storage areas used by the Maintenance Department. The lobby, professional development and maintenance offices are in the middle.
The emergency repairs were not included on the printed agenda for Tuesday, but the agenda was amended during the meeting to include it.
In spite of making the amendment, the board apparently forgot about it and briefly adjourned before someone in the audience pointed out it had not voted on the project. They briefly reconvened to hold the vote legally.
Also Tuesday, the board:
Heard a presentation from Talladega High School band director Ethan Owens, who reported that participation was up significantly in the beginners, marching and concert bands, and that all seniors in the band were on track to graduate and either go onto college or directly into the workforce. He also touted several recent improvements at Harwell Auditorium;
Voted 3-2 to approve the personnel actions as submitted, with Board Chair Mary McGhee and board member Sandra Beavers dissenting. These included:
-- Hiring Andrea Cameron to replace Amy Stephens as health science teacher at career tech; Crystal Gooden to replace Yashicia O’Neal as fifth-grade teacher at Graham Elementary School; Christa Dennis to replace Nick Messier as sixth-grade teacher at Houston Elementary; Lakedria Garrett to replace Bonita Fomby as Pre-K auxiliary teacher at R.L. Young Elementary; Debra Dunnaway to replace Lillian Higgins as bus driver; Virginia Griffin as five-hour bus driver; Kerry Stockdale to replace Wayne Howell as custodian at Houston; and Chantrelle Owens to replace Carmita Vincent as secretary/bookkeeper at R.L. Young.
-- Resignations of Charles Henderson at Zora Ellis Junior High career tech, Barry Carmichael as science teacher at Talladega High and Howell.
-- Leave of absence for Marry Wesson, third-grade teacher at Houston.
-- Terminated O’Neal.
Unanimously approved a contract for an intervention specialist to work with principals and families of children at-risk;
Approved the contracts for special education instructional assistants;
Approved the deletion of fixed assets as submitted;
Approved an attendance policy exception for seniors who have already fulfilled their graduation requirements; and
Approved the financial report by a vote of 3-2, with Beavers and McGhee dissenting.