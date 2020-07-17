Talladega City BOE approves contract to remove bats from Zora Ellis Junior High

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve an $18,896 contract with Pesty Critters Wildlife Control of Opelika to remove a small colony of bats from Zora Ellis Junior High School and to seal that building and the surrounding buildings to prevent them from returning.
According to the contract, the company’s initial inspection turned up “a distinctive smell of bats coming from the third floor of the main student building and the stairwell.
“We located a small colony of bats roosting in between the walls on the north end of the building. We investigated the surrounding buildings on the property for signs of bat activity and found minimal damage/activity.”
Once the bats are removed from the main building and it is cleaned, they would likely to resettle nearby, so all of the surrounding buildings will have to be sealed up as well.
Graham Elementary School had a bat infestation several years ago that resulted in temporary closure of the school. These may be the same bats, according to Superintendent Tony Ball.
Board member Sandra Beavers said bats had been “a hot topic in her ward” and pressed for specifics regarding the number of points of entry and other issues not addressed in initial inspection or the contract itself.
Beavers asked that a copy of the contract be kept for inspection by concerned parents and asked for a copy of it for herself as well. Board member Jake Montgomery suggested posting it on the system’s website.
Beavers said she wanted to be “informed of how this was addressed and what occurred.”
Also Tuesday, the board:
Approved the student handbook, including the code of conduct;
Approved a revision of the system’s vacation policy;
Voted 4-1 to approve a contract to repaint three school lunchrooms, with Beavers dissenting. Ball said the contract had been awarded to the lowest responsible bidder, but Beavers said she felt the amount was too high for the scope of work involved;
Surplussed some Promethean Boards, which were either obsolete or no longer working;
Heard activist Terry Swain read part of a letter into the record calling for Ball’s termination or resignation;
Voted 3-2 to approve the personnel actions, with board Chair Mary McGhee and Beavers dissenting. These actions included:
-- Hiring MaShanda Kinard to replace Brittany Shepherd as science teacher at Zora Ellis and Shantika Watkins to replace Dr. Alex Hale as business education teacher at the career tech center;
-- Accepting the resignation of Hale and Christopher Smith as physical education teacher at Talladega High School;
-- Accepting the retirement of Lee Roberson, first-grade teacher at Graham;
-- Hiring Alyssia Smith to replace Reginald Beck as custodian at Salter Elementary School and Scott Vermilyer as custodian at Career Tech;
-- Accepting the retirement of Lindsay Hanner, instructional assistant at Zora Ellis Junior High School;
-- Changing the start date for Joshua Steward to replace Joan Ludwig as itinerant lead nurse. McGhee and Beavers said after the meeting this was the only item they were actually opposed to, but the other board members would not let them vote on it separately. Both also voted against hiring him at the last meeting;
Heard Beavers say she did not vote against the summer reading camp program, only that she felt the teachers hired for that program were not culturally diverse enough. The teachers were selected based on availability and specialized training in relevant programs.