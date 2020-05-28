Talladega City BOE approves, by 3-1 vote, policy for supervising juvenile sex offenders

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education on Tuesday evening approved by a 3-1 vote a state-mandated policy regarding the supervision of juvenile sex offenders enrolled in city schools.
Board Chairwoman Mary McGhee voted against the policy, and board member Sandra Beavers was present but abstained from voting.
Board members were presented with the policy at a previous meeting two weeks ago. As is common practice for the school system’s leaders, Superintendent Tony Ball presented the policy to the board, which tabled it until its next meeting.
Beavers was not present at the previous board meeting and said she abstained because she had not read the proposed policy all the way through. “I didn’t want to say no just to say no, so I thought it was better to abstain,” she said.
In explaining her vote, McGhee said Wednesday she believed the policy had not been tabled long enough.
“At the last meeting, they said we would be voting on this at our next regular meeting,” she said. “Last night was a called meeting. The next regular meeting is what was stated. We need the whole 30 days to be able to read and digest a policy change.”
During the meeting, Ball said the board’s practice is to table policy changes after they are introduced, but there is no set requirement for how long to table them before bringing them to a vote.
The recommended policy, which is three pages long, including a page and a half of definitions, was based on a model policy provided by the state Department of Education. This, in turn, was developed by an advisory committee with members from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the state Department of Human Resources, the Governor’s Office, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, the Alabama Coalition Against Rape and the Southern Poverty Law Center.
According to a memo from state Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey, local school systems must implement a policy soon enough to have it in place by the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
Mackey said, “It is the intent of this policy to ensure that all students be allowed to learn in a safe environment. In the event an enrolled student is adjudicated as a low-risk juvenile sex offender, your policy should promote an environment that protects the student body, prevents potential re-offense, but also respects and encourages the right of the student to improve himself or herself through education using the least restrictive means appropriate to the student’s circumstances.”
The policy is required under Annalyn’s Law, which passed in 2018.
According to reports published at the time, the bill is named for a 6-year-old girl who was molested by the 14-year-old son of a Prattville school employee in 2014. The boy was convicted and withdrawn from school for a year but then returned to class, interacted with the victim’s brother and led school tours.
Under the law, a superintendent must be notified by local law enforcement when a low-risk juvenile sex offender is enrolled or attending school in that system, and the system must provide appropriate supervision during the school day and during class activities.
According to the approved policy, “Upon proper notification from law enforcement, the student’s principal or designee will call together the anticipated supervision team to meet with the student and/or the student’s parent or guardian to develop an appropriate plan.
“This meeting should take place within 10 school days or as soon as practicable. In the event the student’s parent or guardian is unable or unwilling to meet, the principal or designee and the supervision team should meet with the student within a reasonable time frame to develop an appropriate plan.
“In the event the victim attends the same school as the student, the plan should include measures to reduce the likelihood of victim and student interaction.”
The supervision team is made up of school officials or staff with specific responsibility over the student, including the principal, assigned teachers or coaches, school counselors and bus drivers.
The designation of a juvenile sex offender as high, medium or low risk is up to the juvenile court, according to the policy.
The law also safeguards the student’s confidentiality, with any disclosure of the student’s delinquent status by a member of the supervision team considered a class C felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.