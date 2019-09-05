TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education held its second required budget hearing Thursday morning, then voted 4-0 to approve said budget during the same called meeting.
Board member Shirley Simmons-Sims was absent.
According to Chief Schools Financial Officer Lesley Bollendorf, this year’s projected General Fund revenue will be just over $17 million, the Special Revenue Fund will be just under $4 million, the Capital Projects Fund will be $750,000 and the Fiduciary Fund will be $77,000, for a total budget of $21.8 million.
Just under 74 percent of the General Fund Budget will come from the state of Alabama for the coming fiscal year.
General Fund expenditures will come to just over $18 million, leaving the system with a deficit for the coming year.
At a previous budget hearing, Bollendorf explained the shortfall stemmed from an issue with the Child Nutrition Program, as well as less money from the state due to steadily declining enrollment.
Of the overall budget for the coming year, 64 percent will go to instructional services, including teachers.
Also during Thursday’s meeting, the board:
Approved participating in the Purchasing Association of Central Alabama for $371 per year. The membership will allow the board to avoid bidding on products the association has already established bids for;
Approved a five-year capital improvement plan to submit to the state;
Tabled minor policy changes to graduation and honors graduation policies, to bring the language into line with state requirements. Both changes will be voted on after 30 days;
Approved the monthly financial report by a vote of 3-1, with Chairwoman Mary McGhee casting the dissenting vote;
Heard Superintendent Tony Ball announce next week will be Suicide Prevention Week, and lapel pins would be made available; and
Heard Ball thank everyone who had offered condolences after the loss of his brother last week.