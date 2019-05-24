TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education recognized the school system’s retirees during the panel’s called meeting Friday.
Each was given a token of appreciation from Superintendent Tony Ball. A reception for the retirees was held after the meeting.
The group included Rebecca Beard, Nancy Chatman, Susan Cooper, Shirley Curry, Angela Estelle, Judy Estelle, Susan Gaskin, Terri Germany, Patricia Harris, Lillian Higgins, Linda Hodnett, David Lipscomb, Mack Madden, Karen Mann, Lisa Smith and Darenda Stephens.