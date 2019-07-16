St. Peter’s Episcopal Church on North Street was burglarized over the weekend for the second time this month, according to an incident and offense report filed with Talladega Police.
The most recent break-in took place between 10 a.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday, according to Capt. Patrick Thornton. The only item listed as stolen was a 30-inch, unknown brand television. It was not immediately clear Monday how the burglar might have gotten in.
As of Monday afternoon, there were no witnesses or suspects in the case, and it was not clear whether the latest incident was related to the previous break-in, which happened July 1 when two large bags full of dry foods and frozen meat were stolen from the fellowship hall on this occasion. Pry marks were found on a wooden door that police suspect was likely used to gain entry.
The theft was possibly witnessed, but only a vague description was available.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.