Talladega Christmas on Square 2019 was least costly to date, highest attended

TALLADEGA -- Talladega’s fourth annual Christmas on the Square clocked in as the least expensive so far, and, according to City Manager Beth Cheeks, also had the highest attendance so far.
Cheeks told the City Council on Thursday night, “This was the first year that the city staff had complete control over the planning and production of the event.
“(It) brought in, by far, the largest attendance to date, the weather was beautiful and the feedback from local citizens, as well as those who came from outside our city limits, has been positive and supportive.
“The local businesses and agencies were very generous with donations, contributions and volunteers. We have already set a date for December 2020 and are eager to get started on the planning once the City Council approves the funding in the (Capital Improvement budget).”
Councilwoman Betty Spratlin agreed the event had been “very nice, and we would like to thank all the volunteers and staff that made it happen.”
The total cost for the 2019 event was $117,436.12, the lowest to date. This amount was offset by donations totaling $43,472.76.
The largest single expense listed on the breakdown provided to the council was for Christmas décor, including the new fiber optic tree, which will be used again in future years. Total décor costs came to $47,742.53.
The Daily Home donated advertising valued at $10,000 to the event, and Georgia-Pacific donated $10,000 cash. First Bank of Alabama, the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind and InSite Engineering donated $5,000 each.
The other sponsors included Alabama Power, Brookwood Baptist Health System, Tommy Bell’s Body Shop, Talladega College, Neel-Schaffer, Talladega Insurance, Davis Builders, Slappey Communications, Dr. Zack Dollar, RK Allen Oil Company, Coosa Valley Electric and the Law Office of Thornton, Carpenter, O’Brien, Lawrence and Sims.
According to a sheet provided to the council, total expenses and total costs to the city were down considerably over the past two years, although the expense for 2016 was only a little higher and total cost was lower.
The total expense for this year was listed at $117,000, with $50,450 in donations and income, for a total cost of $66,550.
In 2016, the total expense was $118,000, with $57,500 in donations and revenue for a total cost of $60,500.
The most expensive year to date was 2017, with expenses coming to $231,000 and donations of $78,250, for a total cost of $152,750. In 2018, expenses were down to $145,000, donations and revenue totaled $67,000 and total cost was $78,000.
Also Thursday night, the council:
Heard a presentation from Jimmy Williams and Martha Jordan on increasing tourism. They will give a more detailed presentation on their proposals in February;
Reappointed Laura Beavers to the Board of Adjustments and Appeals;
Approved a request for a speed hump on Roundabout Road to slow traffic and discourage access to a cul-de-sac, where there have been reports of criminal activity;
Heard Cheeks remind council members the statement of dissolution and termination report and state ethics filings were coming due;
Announced the city would be participating in the state Severe Weather Preparedness Tax Holiday next month;
Announced registration for baseball and softball in the Parks and Recreation Department was open;
Announced the city’s Finance Office had been awarded a 2018 GFOA Certificate for Excellence in Financial Reporting;
Approved a weed abatement for a vacant lot on Bednash Road;
Approved five nuisance abatements for junked cars; a sixth was taken care of by the owner before the council could act;
Spent $150 for a table at the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet next week;
Approved a pass-through purchase agreement with Diamond Tours of Florida for the Parks and Recreation trip to Savannah, Georgia;
Approved a contract with the Alabama First Responders Benefits Program at a cost of $198.24 per firefighter. The coverage is mandated by state law; and
Spent about 25 minutes in executive session to discuss a real estate transaction.