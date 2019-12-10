TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega Chapter #4242 AARP gathered for its annual welcoming Christmas meeting with 12 members and three guests present, enjoying fun, fellowship and a good time.
The chapter voted to make this time of year a little better for those needing help at Palmer Place and in the Alzheimer’s Support Group.
There were great cooks in this group who provided great refreshments for AARP and the staff of the Talladega County Extension Office, Community Action Agency and Veterans Affairs. The Extension Office gets a big “thank you” for the homemade sweet treats.
Julie Moon and Robert Hicks of Bluegrass Connection provided great entertainment for members, and members were allowed to sing along.