Talladega Chamber says Christmas parade will go forward Dec. 7

TALLADEGA -- The Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce 2020 Talladega Christmas Parade will be Monday, Dec. 7, starting at 6 p.m.
The theme for this year’s parade will be “A Winter Wonderland,” according to a release announcing the event, with Talladega Mayor Tim Ragland as grand marshal.
“The parade route will be the same as last year,” according to the release. “It will begin at the intersection of Battle Street and Haynes Street, traveling west down Battle Street, around The Historic Courthouse Square and conclude at the intersection of Battle and Spring streets.”
The line-up for the parade will be between Walmart and McDonald’s.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top two floats.
For more information or to register for the parade, please visit the Chamber’s website or Facebook page, call 256-362-9705 or email mwhite@talladegalincolnchamber.com.
Unlike in past years, this year’s parade will not be the official lead-in to Christmas on the Square in Talladega, which was canceled due to the difficulties in recruiting sponsors during the spring, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks did say, however, the municipality would be decorating The Square, which will include putting up a 20-plus-foot artificial Christmas tree covered with LED lights that flash in sync with more than a dozen pre-recorded Christmas songs.