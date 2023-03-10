 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Talladega campus director has high hopes for partnerships with CACC

Gerald Creel

Gerald Creel 

Central Alabama Community College has had a campus in Talladega since early 2006, but thanks to economic struggle in the community and the lingering effects of COVID-19, enrollment has been low of late. And it did not help that that Talladega has not a local director for more than a decade.

This last changed in February, and new director Gerald Creel is hoping that he can change the downturn in enrollment while making CACC an even more significant part of the community as a whole.