Talladega High School's boys basketball team will take on Hillcrest-Evergreen in the Class 4A semifinals tonight at 7:30 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex..
Tonight’s contest marks the Tigers’ third straight Final Four appearance. Talladega head coach Chucky Miller said his team is prepared for the challenge of taking on No.1 Hillcrest-Evergreen.
“They are really focused,” Miller said. “They know that it is going to be a tough game and that they are going to be have to play their best. I have been so proud of the way that they have come around and got back on track these last three weeks playing against good competition.”
The Tigers enter tonight’s game looking to earn a trip to the championship game. This is the fourth time Talladega has made it to the Final Four in decade. In the previous three appearances which includes the past two seasons Talladega has been bounced from the tournament in the semifinals.
Kobe Simmons said it would be an amazing feeling if they are able to advance to the championship game
“It will mean everything,” Kobe Simmons said. “All we have to do is play defense, hustle, get rebounds and move the ball around.”
After struggling at the end of the regular season, Talladega has turned things around in the postseason. Miller said that senior JQ Wilson has stepped up as a leader and that has helped to get the team back on track.
“JQ has really taken the leadership role,” Miller said. “Midway through the year, he has been the go-to guy. He has been the one that went through it a lot. It is his job to make sure the other guy understands to be in the moment right now. You can’t look ahead and you can’t let things bother you.”
Talladega defeated Anniston 55-53 in the championship game of the Northeast Regional Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum on the campus of Jacksonville State University to advance to the Final Four. The Tigers made several plays in the final two minutes of the game on both ends of the court to earn the win.
D’Corian Wilson and Simmons stepped up to make plays in the clutch for the Tigers in the regional championship game against Anniston.
They are also two of the four players that have experience in the Final Four. Miller hopes the experience they gained last season will benefit them going into tonight’s game.
“We know how hard it is to play because everybody from here on is good,” Miller said. “You have to come play and be in the moment. We have come from behind and won. We have been ahead this year and lost. You just have to keep playing no matter what. That game last Thursday, the lead changed hands a number of times. You just have to be ready to play the game and finish it off if you’re close to it.”
Hillcrest-Evergreen (26-2) defeated Sumter Central 75-53 to win the Class 4A Southwest Regional tournament in Dunn-Oliver Acadome on the campus of Alabama State University last week. Hillcrest-Evergreen hasn’t lost a game since December and both of their losses on the season coming against teams that are in the Final Four (Pinson Valley and Robert E. Lee).
Miller hopes being the underdog in this matchup will allow his team and play freely.
“Hillcrest has been ranked No.1 in every poll, (and) they are a very good team,” Miller said. “They are little larger on the inside than us. Their guards are all 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-3. They have one athletic guard that has over 30 dunks and they have one that had 10 3s at Alabama State last week.
"Anybody that can shoot at Alabama State is a good shooter. He hit five 3s in each game. They are going) to be pretty tough… We are not the favorites, so maybe we can relax and play to the best of our ability.”