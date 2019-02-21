JACKSONVILLE -- Rontavoius Barclay was so excited he could barely talk Thursday after Talladega’s thrilling 55-53 victory over Anniston in the Class 4A Northeast Regional Tournament championship game at Jacksonville State.
And rightfully so. Barclay made what turned out to be the season-saving play to propel the Tigers to their third straight Final Four.
Talladega (24-8) will play Hillcrest-Evergreen in a Class 4A semifinal at Legacy Arena inside the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
“I was just ready to win,” Barclay said. “I didn’t want to lose … I had to have the energy and intensity to bring the team back so that we could win and go back to the Final Four.”
Barclay split a pair of free throws, giving the Tigers a 55-53 lead with 22 seconds to go.
The junior would make up for missing the foul shot on the other end, blocking Ladreka Hall’s 3-pointer with six seconds left.
Anniston got the rebound, but Talladega forced Antonio Kite to take a contested shot, which was off the mark. Anniston got the rebound again but was unable to get a shot off as time expired.
“At that moment, it was one-on-one,” Barclay said. “The game was on the line. I was like, ‘I am either going to get the ball or I am going to block his shot or I am going to foul him.’
“The first thing that came to my mind is to block his shot. I jumped as soon as he released it. I jumped and hit it. At that moment, I could see nothing, I was just happy, then I heard the buzzer.”
Anniston head coach Torriana Brown said the different defenses by Talladega made it difficult for his team down the stretch.
“How they played, it’s hard to get into a set play with limited time, because they’re not a traditional man team,” Brown said. “They have different looks and trap, so we were just trying to get the best shot possible and, hopefully, we can get fouled and get to the line, but the ref didn’t make the call, and the horn went off.”
Talladega head coach Chucky Miller noticed a trend with his last three Final Four teams.
“We went on the road for the area tournament for three straight years, we kept winning,” Miller said. “We beat the team that we needed to beat, again, that beat us three weeks ago, or two-and-a-half weeks ago (a 41-40 Anniston win in the 4A, Area 9 Tournament final).
Kobe Simmons led the way for Talladega with 21 points and eight rebounds, and was selected tournament MVP. D’Corian Wilson scored 17 points for the Tigers and was picked to the all-tournament team.
Simmons took over late, scoring 11 points in the fourth quarter, including a layup to put Talladega on top 54-48.
Kite was able to will the Bulldogs back into the game. The freshman guard scored 12 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth period. His 3-pointer cut the lead to 54-50 with 35.7 seconds left.
Kwame Milton scored a layup off of a turnover moments later to slice the margin to 54-53, but that’s as close as Anniston would get.
Kite and Milton were selected to the all-tournament team.
Barclay said it felt good to help his team avenge the heartbreaking area tournament loss.
“It is very sweet,” Barclay said. “I missed the area championship game. I was happy to come back. We had a team meeting, and everything went good. We said how we were going to play, and we played as a team. If we keep playing as a team like this, we will be state champions.”