Kobe Simmons was selected as The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Talladega High School’s boys basketball team to a 3-0 record in a seven-day span.
“I just try to keep my team motivated,” Simmons said. “We are trying to repeat and I am trying to be (Class) 4A Player of the Year again. That’s my goal. I would like to thank my teammates. Without them, none of this would be possible. I am grateful for them.”
Simmons averaged 18 points and nine rebounds in three wins last week. The senior recorded 21 points pulled down 11 rebounds and dished out six assists against Etowah. In the Tigers win over Coosa Central, he recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Simmons scored a season-high 24 points and seven rebounds in a winning effort against Ben Russell.
“It was good motivation,” Simmons said. “Coach (Chucky) Miller made us go into the game focused on having a winning mindset. We just had to go out there and play. I am out there getting my team right and they are getting me right. We were just doing our thing.”
Talladega head coach Chucky Miller said the success that Simmons is having this season is due to the hard work and time that he put into improving his game throughout the offseason.
“He came back in great shape,” Miller said. “All aspects of his game look better than last year. I expect a great season from him.”
The Tigers have gotten off to a fast start. Talladega (3-0) haven’t had too many practices as a full team since the football team made it to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in school history. Simmons is surprised by how well the team has played.
“It kind of shocked me because we only had one practice before the three games,” he said. “I can just imagine when once we start playing together we are going to be (hard to beat) in 4A.”
Simmons was selected as the 4A Player of the Year last season after leading Talladega to the 4A state championship. Simmons knows that with that award comes with getting everybody’s best game on a nightly basis.
“It is pressure and I do embrace it,” Simmons said. “I look at it as they are people out here trying to get my spot, so I just have to motivate myself and work harder so I can stay at the top.”
Last season, Simmons averaged 16.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, which helped him earn first all-state honors. Simmons said he worked hard throughout the preseason to improve his game.
“I have just been working on my (basketball) IQ; I am trying to see the floor better,” he said. “I have been staying in the gym and trying to get shots up more. I am doing the same things that I did last year just 10 times harder.”
Simmons tries to model his game after two former MVP award-winning NBA guards.
“I look up to Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook,” Simmons said. “I look up to more of the NBA point guards. I like Kevin Durant too. I always look up to point guards, because it always amazes me how they score the ball, and pass it.”