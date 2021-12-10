Talladega Board of Education removes football coach, promotes new softball coach

The Talladega City Board of Education voted 4-0 to relieve Talladega High School head football coach Shannon Felder's coaching duties, effective immediately, during the board’s regular meeting Thursday night. Board member Jake Montgomery was not present at the meeting.
The present board members did not discuss the Felder specifically but voted to approve a set of revisions to the system’s coaching supplements as recommended by Superintendent Dr. Quinten Lee.
“I am recommending that Felder be relieved of all duties associated with the Talladega High School football program,” Lee said according to the memo submitted to the board.
“We’ve decided to move in a different direction with our football program,” Lee said after the meeting.
The board’s action removes Felder from his coaching duties only. Lee said he would still be teaching health classes at Talladega High School.
The board will advertise for a replacement for Felder, using the same procedure in use by school systems across the state, he added.
Felder coached three seasons at Talladega High School, starting off strong with a 6-5 season and the school’s first-ever trip to the second round of the state playoffs. The following season the team went 3-8, but still made the first round of the playoffs.
The team went 1-9 during its most recent season. Felder was not present for Wednesday’s meeting.
The board also took action on three other coaching supplements, all with girls’ softball. Maida Davis stepped down as the varsity head coach, to be replaced by junior varsity head coach Melisa Payne. Kyrel Keith was placed as the B-team softball coach.
“We want to continue the success we’ve had with that program,” Lee said. “We had almost 60 girls went out for softball this year.”
Also Thursday, the board:
— Cancelled a scheduled executive session to discuss legal matters.
— tabled the proposed job description for a special education program specialist.
— Tabled revisions to the homeless student enrollment dispute resolution policy.
— Accepted the resignation of family and consumer science teacher Tarsha Wright.
— Approved a curriculum team stipend of $1,000 for teacher Vaencia McIntyre for this year only.
— Hired Mark Peters to replace Vernun Glenn as head mechanic.
— Approved a leave of absence for THS child nutrition program manager Sheila Wolfe.
— Accepted the resignation of instructional assistant, assistant boys varsity and head boys junior varsity basketball coach Teklia Roberson.
— Accepted the resignation of itinerant special education instructional assistant Tiffany Thomas.
— Accepted the retirement of instructional assistant and bus driver Bernadine Jackson-Swain.
— Approved a 12-month supplement of $2,000 for THS bookkeeper Laura Campbell.
— Terminated bus driver Brenda Sprayberry.
— Accepted the financial statements for October and November. According to Chief Schools Financial Officer Leslie Bollendorf, expenditures are slightly ahead of revenues this time of year due to the timing of annual tax payments, as is generally the case early in the fiscal year.
— Heard Lee announce that advertising had begun running on the city’s digital billboards.
— Announced that the high school band concert would be Tuesday at Harwell Auditorium.
— Commended all the students who participated in the Talladega Christmas Parade.