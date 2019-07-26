TALLADEGA -- Members of the Talladega Industrial Development Board during their regular meeting Thursday night took a tour of the Coosa Valley Industrial Park on Alabama 77 to get a better idea of what to be on the lookout for in the future.
One of the goals of the reconstituted board is to help identify other properties in Talladega that can be developed and used for industrial recruitment.
Talladega County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Calvin Miller took the board to the EDA’s first industrial properties and explained a bit of the history of the park.
The park sits on 127 acres and is essentially full, Miller said. Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative told the EDA that if EDA bought the property, CVEC would loan it the money, and the loan would not have to be paid back until all the property was sold.
At the time, the property where the industrial park now sits was heavily wooded. After acquiring the land, EDA cut and sold the timber, then used the money to put in a road.
The park first drew the attention of Scot Industries, a company that manufactures metal tubing for hydraulic equipment.
“They wanted the whole thing,” Miller said. “We didn’t want to have to start all over that soon, so Scot ended up moving in next door.”
They’re still there.
“Then we put up our first speculative building, which was 60,000 square feet,” Miller said. “Assurance Glass and Pittsburgh Plate Glass initially co-occupied the building, and had 60 employees in there.”
The next tenant was Allen Architectural Metals, which purchased 4 acres and put up a building of its own.
IDB Chairman James Whitson pointed out that Allen Architectural Metals had handled several major, national projects, including refurbishing the Capitol dome in Washington and the entrances to several New York City subway stops.
Then Honda announced it was building a plant in Lincoln.
The EDA got a four-year, no interest loan from CVEC and PowerSouth and put up a 200,000-square foot building on 54 acres that is now home to New South Express, the company that handles logistics and transportation for Honda.
Money from the state of Alabama was secured to build an industrial access road, and the park started to fill up. NSE now has a 300,000-square foot Honda parts warehouse that employs some 600 people in two buildings, and there are two more 100,000-square foot spec buildings that are also taller than the previous structures.
Those buildings were not sold immediately, however.
The period from about 2007 to 2009 was pretty lean for industrial development, but things did eventually improve, and MTek of Prattville eventually located in one of the available spec buildings.
Miller said the company had a facility in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, but did not have enough room to expand. “They called and asked if they could see the property on a Friday afternoon and were signing the paperwork two weeks later,” he said.
MTek has since added another 100,000 square feet and currently employs 550 people.
Kasai, another Japanese company, currently owns 28 acres in the park for a future development, with a buy-back clause for the EDA if the company does not develop the property in a timely fashion. Miller said it seemed unlikely the county would be buying the property back, however.
“All of this takes time,” Miller added, pointing out that he had been in Talladega for decades watching these industries come to fruition.
The board spent the rest of the meeting discussing possible specific locations for new development.