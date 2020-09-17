Talladega Black Justice League plans march Saturday

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Black Justice League is holding an education protest and march Saturday, Sept. 19, from the parking lot of old Cato’s building on Johnson Avenue to the Talladega City school board Central Office on South Street.
Protesters will assemble at 9:30 a.m. and begin marching at 10.
According to a Facebook post, the purpose of the march and rally is to “protest the inequalities, injustice and racial discrimination in the Talladega City Board of Education.”
Specifically, according to organizer Terry Swain, the group will be protesting Superintendent Tony Ball “and his white constituents who are jeopardizing the safety of our children and the quality of their education.”
Swain adds, “If you are a parent of a student, an educator, a pastor or a community leader in Talladega, and you would like to speak, inbox me or Kionne Barclay,” through the Facebook page.
The Central Office will likely be closed Saturday, and it was not clear if anyone from the school system would be inside during the protest.