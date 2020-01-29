Talladega basketball: Wilson earns Daily Home Player of the Week for the second time this season

D’Corian Wilson was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Talladega High School’s boys basketball team to a trio of victories and the championship of the Talladega County Tournament.
It’s Wilson’s second Player of the Week selection of the 2019-20 season.
“It is a special honor to be The Daily Home Player of the Week,” Wilson said. “Without my teammates, none of this would be possible. They set me up and make sure that I am in the right spot to make the shots that I do make. I want to thank my teammates and coaches for this honor.”
Wilson averaged 26 points in three wins last week.
Wilson opened the county tournament with a 19-point performance in an 88-47 win over B.B. Comer. The senior guard poured in 40 points in a 101-92 win over Lincoln in double overtime in the semifinals. The tournament MVP recorded 19 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in a 79-68 victory over Sylacauga in the title game.
“Last week, going into the county championship, I had the mindset of coming up short (against Sylacauga in the title game) last year, and we didn’t want to do that as a team this year,” Wilson said. “We knew that it wasn’t going to be easy.
“In the second game against Lincoln, we ended up going into double overtime. We were able to get it done at the end; it was a tough game.
“We knew in the championship game the next night that we couldn’t play the way we played against Lincoln. We weren’t supposed to win that game, but we came out with a win. Going into the championship game, everybody was focused.”
Wilson is one of six seniors who will be playing their final regular-season game at Chuck Miller Arena on Friday against Central Clay County.
“All good things have to come to an end,” Wilson said. “I am looking forward to senior night and my last regular-season game at Chuck Miller Arena. It is going to be a bittersweet moment.”
Friday also represents the end of the regular season for the Tigers. Wilson knows they will have to turn up their level of focus and play going into the postseason.
“Things have been serious all year, but things are going to get real as we get closer to the playoffs next week,” Wilson said. “We host the area (tournament) coming up on Tuesday. Things are getting real, so everybody needs to lock in and focus on the goal ahead.
“We are taking it one game at a time and we are focused on playing our ball. We are trying to win every game … Even though the season is almost over, we still have a long way to go if we want to make it to (the Final Four in) Birmingham.”
Wilson, like many others across the world, was devastated by the loss of Kobe Bryant and the eight other passengers, including Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, who were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday.
“I have been watching Kobe my whole life,” he said. “My era, we didn’t get to see Michael Jordan, so Kobe was the Michael Jordan of our era.
“Growing up, I was a big Kobe fan. He was my favorite player until Kevin Durant came into the league. He (Kobe) inspired a lot of us to pick up a basketball. It was really a big blow to see something like that happen to Kobe.”