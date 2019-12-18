Talladega basketball: D’Corian Wilson earns Daily Home Player of the Week honors

D’Corian Wilson was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Talladega High School’s boys basketball team to a 2-0 record in a seven-day span.
”It is a special honor,” Wilson said. “I would not have been able to do this without my teammates. I would like to thank my teammates for setting me up for my shots and allowing me to create for them.”
The reigning Class 4A Final Four MVP averaged 26.5 points in two wins last week. Wilson scored 28 in Talladega’s 68-60 victory over Anniston. He added 25 in a 71-67 win over Lincoln.
“Going into those games, we knew that they were some big games and that we were going against some good competition,” Wilson said. “The Anniston and Lincoln games were both area games, and they were two games that we needed.
“I came out there ready to play. We expected a fight, and that’s what we got. It came down to who wanted it more. We made more plays than they did and we came out successful.”
Wilson came up big against Lincoln as he calmly stepped to the charity stripe and drained 12 free throws, including three in the last minute to seal the win.
Wilson also had a highlight-reel dunk in that game. The senior was able to get out in transition and throw down a nasty one-hander over Lincoln’s Javion Surles.
“I really wasn’t expecting it,” Wilson said. “Kobe (Simmons) got the rebound and threw it to me. When I saw Javion in the middle of the court, I thought he was trying to cut me off. When I saw him trying to match me step for step, I wasn't expecting to dunk. I was just in the moment in the game and I just went up and I dunked it.
“I couldn't get excited because we were still losing at the time.”
The Tigers are off to a 7-1 start. Talladega will close out the calendar year with two tough tournaments.
Wilson & Co. will play Albertville this afternoon at 5 in Shades Valley’s Choo-Choo Classic. After competing in that three-day tournament before Christmas, Talladega will play in a tournament at Scottsboro next week.
Wilson knows the Tigers will get everyone’s best shot during those tournaments.
“We know that we have a target on our backs, but we still try to play like we have a chip on our shoulder,” Wilson said. “We still have something to prove.
“We just earned our first-ever state championship and we just don't want to end it at one. We are trying to win another one … We have to go out there and play our ball.”
Wilson said he tries to model his game after three-time NBA champion LeBron James.
“I know I’m not a LeBron-type player, but I would say LeBron because I try to get my teammates involved,” Wilson said. “Being a point guard, I try to get my teammates involved, and LeBron is just like a point guard, and you see how he tries to get his teammates involved. I always try to get my teammates involved and I use that as fuel to get me going.”