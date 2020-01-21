Talladega 86, B.B. Comer 47: Top seed Tigers cruise past No. 8 seed B.B. Comer

SYLACAUGA -- Talladega High School’s boys basketball team routed B.B. Comer 86-47 in a Talladega County Tournament quarterfinal matchup at Douglass-Martin Court on Tuesday night.
The defending Class 4A state champion Tigers got off to strong starts in the first two quarters, opening with a 7-0 run and 10-0 run, respectively. Talladega entered halftime ahead 48-25.
“We got to play a lot of kids,” Talladega head coach Chucky Miller said. “Comer’s a young team. They’re going to be good. They just need to get into the gym and work hard. They did some great things out there.
“I just thought that we ran the court well. We made some good extra passes there at the start and got some easy baskets. Basketball’s a game where you just need to keep it simple. The simple things win games -- not the hard shots or the hard plays.”
One Talladega reserve in particular, junior forward Michael McGregor, put on a show with a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds). McGregor scored 12 of the Tigers’ 14 points in the final frame.
“I thought Michael played really well coming in,” Miller said. “His shot is getting better, and you can see his quickness every night.”
Talladega controlled the boards for the bulk of the game and had many opportunities at second-, third- and sometimes even fourth-chance baskets. Senior guard Kobe Simmons picked up 19 points, with most of them coming in cleanup efforts around the rim. He also came up with eight rebounds.
“Kobe’s good around the basket,” Miller said. “He reads other people’s shots, so if we miss a shot, he knows where to get to. He keeps the ball up there high and he’s got a real soft touch, so he’s got a good chance of the ball going in.”
Three to know
- Senior guard D’Corian Wilson tied for the team lead in points with 19. Five of his baskets came from beyond the arc. Junior guard Arron Greene added nine points and four steals, while junior guard Nigel Scales gave his team six assists, five steals and two points.
- Comer eighth-grader Kamore Harris put up 17 points for the Tigers. Eighth-grader Chris Wilson and freshman Chris Garrett finished with eight points apiece.
- Both teams played a relatively clean contest, with Comer committing 11 fouls to Talladega’s nine. Comer senior Julius McCain fouled out in the final minute of the game.
Who said
- Miller on his team having a couple days break before the semifinals: “I’m probably going to give them off tomorrow, then we’ll probably get back at it Thursday. We won’t know who we’ll play. We’ll probably give them a day because we had such a hard week last week. We probably need to rest our legs a little bit, but we’ll play for Friday night, whether it’s Lincoln or Munford.”
- B.B. Comer head coach Michael Hale on lessons learned from the loss: “Our takeaways from this game: We don’t get back on defense well. These guys (Talladega) on a made basket, they can beat you back 5-to-1. We’ve got to get back. We’ve got to box guys out. That’s another thing. We didn’t box out well in this game. My guys are young. We’ve just got to have more ‘want to’ ... We’ve just got to be able to get ourselves together, be able to figure it out and be able to step up to the plate when you play somebody like that -- just be ready to compete.”
Up next
- Talladega will face the winner of Lincoln and Munford on Friday night at 5:30 at Douglass-Martin Court.
- Comer will host Dadeville on Monday night at 7.