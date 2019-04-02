TALLADEGA -- Talladega police and firefighters are investigating three structure fires within a couple of hours of each other around Martin Luther King Drive early Friday.
According to fire Chief Danny Warwick, all three structures involved, including a shed, an empty trailer and an occupied residence, will be total losses.
The first fire of the morning was reported just before 4 and was first reported as a brush fire at the intersection of MLK and Howard Street. Upon arrival, it was determined a shed or similar outbuilding was on fire.
According to Assistant fire Chief Ron Goodenough, firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze with a handline, but the metal roof was the only part of the building that was not consumed.
The second fire was at a residence on the 700 block of Roosevelt Street just before 5 a.m. This was the only one of the three buildings that was occupied Friday morning.
According to Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the woman who lived in the house said a man had come and knocked on her door to tell her that her house was on fire and she needed to get out. She did, without injury, Thompson said.
Goodenough said there were flames showing from two side of the house when firefighters arrived, and although the fire was eventually put out, the house will also be a total loss.
Talladega police Capt. Patrick Thornton said a patrol officer at the scene of the Roosevelt Street fire spotted another blaze while was there.
The third fire was at a singlewide mobile home on the 700 block of Pulliam Street that had apparently been abandoned. Again, Goodenough said, the fire was extinguished, but the structure will be a total loss.
All three cases are under investigation. Thompson said police had a fairly vague description of a possible suspect, but no arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508.