Talladega author publishes 2nd book

TALLADEGA -- Local author Fannie Lewis Barnes has published her second book.
Barnes, a retired special educator with Talladega City Schools and a Talladega native, announced she recently published "More P's Please, Volume 2.”
Barnes describes this book as a collection of "poems, passages, petitions and praises.”
She said she has been writing since elementary school and thanks God; her great, late parents, Cecil and Vicie Lewis; as well as her close-knit family for the gift, guidance, love and support.
Her prayer for “More P's Please” is that people will be blessed by each poem, passage, each page, paragraph and even each punctuation.
Volume 2 of “More P's Please” is a compilation of predominantly poetry, with notice given to a few short passages. These are penned from personal experiences, life observations as well as from inspirational titles. Barnes stated that she sees, hears, listens, writes, then publishes. The first volume was published in 2019.
Barnes hosted a book signing at the Spring Street Recreation Center last year for her first book, but due to COVID-19 concerns, she by-passed the book signing this time because she places people's health and safety first.
Interested readers can purchase "More P's Please, Volume 2” (and Volume 1) by Fannie Lewis Barnes on Amazon.com, or you may purchase one directly from Barnes, or it can be mailed to you for $13.
For more information, contact Barnes at morepsplease@gmail.com.