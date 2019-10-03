Talladega travels to take on Leeds in a pivotal Class 4A, Region 4 matchup tonight at Homer Smiles Field. Kickoff is set for 7.
The Tigers blew out the Green Wave, 50-7, in last season’s matchup. Talladega leads the series, 8-1.
Here are four things to watch in tonight’s matchup.
Playoff seeding
The Class 4A, Region 4 race seems as if it’s going to come down to the wire for the second season in a row. Currently, Lincoln and Handley sit atop the standings with 2-0, but Talladega and Holtville are just a half-game back with a 2-1 record in the region.
Leeds is still in the position to get one of the four spots with their 1-1 record in the region. Childersburg and Elmore County are 0-3 in the region.
“If win this game, we put ourselves in position to have one of those four spots,” Felder said. “The focus right now is trying to get that win (tonight) and try to get one of those four playoff spots.”
Road warriors
Being away from the friendly confines at Mary Dumas Stadium has been good for the Tigers this season. Talladega has a 2-0 record on the road, which includes a 48-34 win over Midfield last week.
Offensively, the Tigers have thrived on the road as they averaging 45 points per game compared to averaging only 18.6 per game in three outings. If Talladega wins tonight, it will match its road win record from last season.
Felder doesn’t think the location of the game has been a factor in their success.
“I haven’t paid attention that we have won two games on the road,” Felder said. “We are trying to win all of them. We have made some improvements each game and I just want to see that continue offensively, defensively and on special teams as well.”
Opportunistic D
Last week, Talladega held Midfield in check until late in the game when the Patriots scored 21 points in the fourth quarter against the Tigers’ second and third-string defense. The Tigers’ secondary were ball hawks as they had three takeaways.
John Ellis intercepted a pass and returned it 65 yards for a touchdown. Michael McGregor and D’Corian Wilson also had interceptions for Talladega.
“Our defense is getting better and I am glad to see that,” Felder said. “I think we have taken a step towards improving. Our defensive coaches had a good plan and put our guys in position to make plays. Fortunately when we had the opportunities to make plays we did.”
Keys to victory
Talladega can’t afford to overlook the Green Wave. Even though they only have one win on the season, they have played teams tough this season.
The Green Wave defeated Elmore County 33-27 in Week 3. Last week, they fell to Ohatchee 48-7.
Felder said it will be vital for his team to continue to build off last week’s performance if it is going to leave Leeds with a win.
“Offensively, we have to take what the defense gives us,” Felder said. “We need to run the football. We need to be able to protect the football and protect the quarterback when we have to throw the football. Defensively, we have to be able to tackle and get folks going to the football. We have to be sound in special teams.”