TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Youth and leaders from churches here in Talladega County participated in the 133rd annual session of the Alabama State Missionary Baptist Convention Women’s Auxiliary of the Alabama Missionary Baptist Convention Inc. in Huntsville, according to a press release.
The youth (Crusaders, Red Circle, Sunbeam) and their counselors participated in a power packed seminar where the boys and girls united for an afternoon of worship, praise, lectures and training in furthering their Christian education and growth. The theme: “Jesus is The Truth, The Way and The Life.”
The Sunbeam are youth ages 3-9. The Red Circle consists of girls ages 9-17, and the Crusaders consist of boys 9-17.
They also assembled with their respective auxiliary to continue training and convene with their peers. They discussed the challenges they face today and possible solutions.
Many of the youth participated in competitions and were recognized for their accomplishments. Some of the competitions included Bible olympics; spelling bee; oratorical contest; science, technology and theology; and arts and crafts. High school and college graduates were also recognized.
Mason Foy of Africa Missionary Baptist Church (Pastor Isaac Richardson) won first place in the Science, Technology and Theology Senior Division.
Jaden Turner won second place in the Bible olympics. David Jacobs won second place in the Spelling Bee Senior Division. Both attended Union Springs Missionary Baptist Church (Pastor Eugene Levar Jacobs).
“The youth are engaged in competitions, training and lectures built on biblically-based Christian values that are essential in everyday life,” said the Rev. Dante Whittaker, pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, of the state event. “There is nothing more beautiful than to see them put into action. The journey to the state level began at their local place of worship and in their local district. The exposure and experiences will last a lifetime.”
Power pack seminar participants included Amaya Denetta Reid, Hallie Aminata Reid, Karma Skye Hall, Kendarius Hickman, Kingyon Asante’ Hall and Serynity Hall.
Leaders included Whittaker, Reba Hale (missionary president, Macedonia), Stene Whittaker (youth leader, Macedonia); Beverly Hickman (Sunbeam counselor, Macedonia), Georgia Goodwine Christian (Crusaders counselor, Macedonia), Brenda Hall (Red Circle, Macedonia), Earl Hickman (trustee, Macedonia) and Mildred Davis (Africa Missionary Baptist Church).
Participating churches are in the Rushing Springs District Association (the Rev. Jerry Jones, moderator; Sis Josephine McKinney, district women’s president).