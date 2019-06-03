The Talladega Area Tuskegee Alumni Club recently awarded a $1,500 scholarship to Nia McLain.
Nia is a graduating senior of Central High School of Clay County and will be attending Tuskegee University this fall majoring in nursing. She is the daughter of Michelle McLain.
Nia achieved the highest average in Algebra II along with perfect attendance. Her extracurricular activities included Senior Beta Club, DECA, Math Club, Spanish Club, and History Club. Her volunteer activities included Fall Festival Ashland, Alabama, Kids Fitness Camp, and Mini Children’s Walk. She’s certified in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint, and was a cashier at Winn-Dixie and Piggly Wiggly.
Nia looks forward to a challenging career in the healthcare industry.