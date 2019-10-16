Talladega Area Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities presents annual awards

TALLADEGA -- The E.H. Gentry Technical Facility, part of the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, hosted the 2019 Talladega Area Governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities for an awards banquet Wednesday afternoon.
This year’s theme was “Right Talent, Right Now.” Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services representatives Leslie Dawson and Cayla Lackey were on hand to present the awards.
The committee coordinates a network of local volunteer groups throughout the state and works closely with Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services staff to develop employment opportunities and raise awareness of the needs and rights of Alabamians with disabilities.
This year’s winners included Nathan Reyna (Student of the Year); Michael White (Youth Leadership Award); Christy Seaborn (Educator of the Year); Sherkeva McGhee, Booke Clary, Lisa Garrett, Deb Wilson, Kelli Wasserman, "Child Nutrition Program," Sylacauga City Schools (Collaboration Award); William Roberts (Employee of the Year, Large Business); Reed Martin, AIDB Grounds Department (Employer of the Year); Lacey Phillips, Jennifer Alsup, "Granny's House Daycare" (Partnership of the Year); and Valerie Burrage (Advocate of the Year). Not pictured is Old Time Grille (Employer of the Year).