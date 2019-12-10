The Talladega High School boys basketball team overcame a slow start and finished strong in a 68-60 victory over Class 4A, Area 9 foe Anniston on Tuesday night.
Trailing 48-46 at the start of the final period, the Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 22-12 to close out the contest. Senior guard D’Corian Wilson nailed the go-ahead 3-pointer with just under six minutes to play.
“We needed a game like this,” Talladega head coach Chucky Miller said. “Our last three games have (gone) down to the last minute … You don’t want to lose a home area game when you’re fixing to go (play) an away area game. You need to cover your bases at home and steal some victories on the road.”
Talladega struggled in the first and third stanzas, with the Bulldogs amassing a pair of nine-point leads in each quarter (15-6, 46-37).
“For some reason, we started the game flat,” Miller said. “This has been our M.O. the last three games, and we’ve got to find the end of that. We’re not going to be able to come from double-figures down every game.”
The Tigers trailed 17-11 after the first frame, but Wilson kick-started the offense with 11 of his team-leading 28 points coming on the back end of the first half to put his team ahead 30-27 at the intermission. Wilson added five rebounds.
Wilson said last year’s experience in a tough area with Anniston and Lincoln had prepared the Tigers for what they needed to do.
“We just knew we had to come out here and play ball,” he said. “It was a back-and-forth game … It was just (about) who wanted it more. We knew we just had to gut it out and we came out with the victory.”
He added the 3s he was able to provide, many in answer to the offensive production from Bulldogs sophomore Antonio Kite, paired with his teammates’ control of the boards, allowed the Tigers to get back on track.
“The crowd, they got us going when we were hitting the big 3s,” Wilson said. “It just made the game more electrifying. The 3s were big because I think it gave our team some momentum.
“Everybody was on the glass. It was the whole team ... Mike (McGregor) on the boards and the block. (Ra’Derius) Montgomery out there hustling, Kobe (Simmons), Rontavious (Barclay). It was just a team effort.”
Three to know
- With just over two minutes to play and Anniston scrambling to mount a comeback, Talladega junior McGregor and sophomore Arron Greene secured back-to-back blocked shots. The Tigers used that defensive spark as part of an 11-4 run to ice the game.
- Kite soared to a 42-point outing for the Bulldogs. Half his contribution came from beyond the arc from a variety of distances.
- Talladega senior guard Kobe Simmons finished with a double-double (17 points, 18 rebounds), while Greene put together a 10-point, 10-board, four-steal night. McGregor chipped in six points and eight rebounds to go with his blocked shot.
Who said
- Miller on finding the right rotation: “We had two, three or four people come off the bench and play good minutes both in the first half and the second half. I know (Ra’Derius) Montgomery and McGregor had great energy for us off the bench. We finally found the team, and I was just going to live with them the rest of the game.”
- Miller on how the Tigers defended Kite: “We favored him, but it (doesn’t) matter what you do. We feel like we just didn’t want everybody else to get off, either. I know he got off, but if he’s got to score 35 to 40 points to win, we’ll live with that because 90 percent of those shots were hard shots. It wasn’t like we were giving him wide-open shots … He’s a prime-time player.”
Up next
- The Tigers (5-1) will travel to Lincoln to face the Golden Bears in area play Thursday at 7 p.m.
- Anniston (6-3) will battle 5A Sylacauga at Douglass-Martin Court on Friday night at 7:30.