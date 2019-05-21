TALLADEGA -- Talladega Municipal Airport Board Chairman Ray Miller said Tuesday the panel is still researching the possibility of adding a self-service fuel station.
Miller said he had recently visited self-service fuel pumps at airports in Gadsden, Pell City and Wetumpka and “will be going to some others next week before we make a decision.”
The self-service pumps would create an additional revenue stream for the airport during the transitional period between when it is operated by the Talladega Superspeedway to it being operated by the city of Talladega.
Having self-serve pumps would allow pilots to refuel in Talladega any time, day or night.
Miller said Tuesday, however, that fuel prices have been high, which creates fewer pilots in the air.
The obvious exception is during race weekend. Miller said Tuesday this year’s spring race was the biggest in some time, with more than 100 planes landing at the airport. Some of those planes were large enough to hold 50 to 100 people, he added.
Also Tuesday, the board:
Agreed to surplus an old riding lawn mower and a motorized tug used for parking planes that never worked properly;
Was continuing to research liability insurance for after the transition;
Agreed to repair the roof to the pavilion where the airport traditionally provides meals for pilots during race weekends;
Approved spraying herbicides along the fence line at the airport;
Heard Miller say he had met with county attorney Barry Vaughn about reimbursement for refurbishing the water tower with money from the 2 cent sales and use tax. Due to litigation between the county and the city of Lincoln, those funds are not available to anyone, although Miller said Vaughn was optimistic the issue might be resolved in the near future; and
Heard engineer Ken Gilbert report he was working on a program to repave part of the taxiway, but that some of the paving would have to be covered entirely by the board because it was not eligible for federal funding.