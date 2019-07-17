TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Municipal Airport Board is seeking grant money for a new corporate hangar to draw a business to the industrial park surrounding the airport.
Board Chairman Ray Miller said he met with Frank Farmer of the Alabama Department of Transportation, which was considering a $400,000 to $500,000 grant to build a new hangar. The business, which the board is still negotiating with, is expected to create 15 to 20 new jobs.
If the grant funds are available, Miller said it is likely the board would have to provide a local match, but it was not clear Wednesday how much the match would be.
Leases of property in the industrial park surrounding the airport are the board’s primary source of local funding for state and federal grant matches.
Miller also said he mentioned the possibility of getting additional money from the state for the construction of smaller tee hangars at the airport. Tee hangars generally hold smaller planes. It was not immediately clear when the board would know if any funding for either project had been approved.
In the meantime, Miller reported Tuesday that the board is continuing to work with its insurance carrier on issues related to the upcoming transition of day-to-day operations.
Since the airport was established in the late 1960s, the Talladega Superspeedway has served as the fixed base operator, handling payroll, day-to-day operations and insurance, among other issues.
Earlier this year, however, the track announced it will not be renewing the FBO agreement, meaning day-to-day operations will be reverting to the city of Talladega in November. Miller said he anticipates a smooth transition.
Also Tuesday, Miller said the board continues getting prices from various companies for self-service fuel pumps and authorized the renewal of contracts for leases on the water tower to AT&T and Coca-Cola.