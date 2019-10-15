TALLADEGA -- The regularly scheduled monthly meeting of the Talladega Airport Board was moved from Tuesday to Oct. 22 due to scheduling conflicts, according to a press release.
The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. at the board office on East Street.
An agenda for the rescheduled meeting was not available, but the board will likely be discussing issues relating to the transition from the Talladega Superspeedway to the city of Talladega as the airport’s fixed base operator.
Now that the fall race is over, the transition will likely begin in earnest.