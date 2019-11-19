The Talladega Municipal Airport Board was given a clean audit for the calendar year ending Sept. 30 at its regular monthly meeting today.
According to the audit, presented by Edgar and Associates of Anniston, the board began the last fiscal year with a balance of $2,034,926 and ended with $2,190,065. Overall, revenues exceeded expenditures by $155,139; that amount is adjusted down slightly to $152,120 when depreciation of assets is included.
“During our audit, we did not identify any deficiencies in internal control over financial reporting that we would consider material weaknesses,” the report says. “However, material weaknesses may exist that have not been identified.”
A supplement to the report, as well as the board’s past audits, says “The lack of segregation of the duties of bookkeeping, custody of assets, and authorization are due to the limited number of employees. This is compensated partially by requiring two signatures on disbursement checks, checking of daily receipts by management and other procedures. We recommend that a review of the policies concerning segregation of duties to be performed periodically and determine if any new procedures are needed.”
James Edgar told the board today that the only real way to remedy the lack of segregation of duties would be “to split (board chairman) Ray (Miller) into at least four different people.”
Miller pointed out that he does not take any action without getting the approval of the full board, of which he said he is “just one member.”
The board voted unanimously to accept the report.
Also, the board:
• Renewed a certificate of deposit for 13 months at 1.71 percent interest.
• Appointed board members Jack Clark, Chuck Johnson and John Medlock to the officer nominating committee.
• Agreed to lease property to a current tenant who is planning to build a 120-foot by 80-foot hangar; the tenant will lease the property and pay utilities for 20 years, at which point the building and the land will revert to the board.
• Heard engineer Ken Gilbert say that the safety plan needs to be updated, since the city is now the airport’s fixed base operator rather than the Talladega SuperSpeedway.
• Authorized Miller to attend a meeting of the state aviation council in Montgomery.
• Heard City Manager Beth Cheeks say that the transition to city operation had been going smoothly over the first 18 days, and that she was working on getting the telephones and computers at the airport itself moved over to the city without changing any numbers or service.