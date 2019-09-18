TALLADEGA -- Members of the Talladega Municipal Airport Board continued to prepare for the city’s takeover of day-to-day operations during their regular monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Since the airport was established in 1969, the property has always belonged to the city of Talladega and been managed by a board appointed by the City Council, but day-to-day operations were contracted out to the Talladega Superspeedway, which acted as what is known as a “fixed base operator.”
The track said late last year it was letting its 50-year-old FBO arrangement expire, which means the city will become responsible for day-to-day operations Nov. 2.
Employees who previously worked for the track will become city employees, and among other things, the municipality will be responsible for insuring the airport.
Board Chairman Ray Miller and board member Jack Clark had been meeting with insurance carriers and presented a proposal from the Parnell Insurance Group of Oxford on Tuesday, recommending the board consider a $20 million general liability policy, along with $8 million in hangar keepers coverage, for an annual premium of $18,520.
Separate policies, through Travelers Insurance, would cover the two fuel trucks at the airport and the property in general, they said.
The total property is valued at more than $17 million; the annual premium for this policy would be $36,487, with a $2,500 deductible. The annual premium for the two trucks, worth over $100,000 total, would be $5,938.
When asked if the city was going to be helping with insurance costs, Miller said, “We’ll see.”
Board Engineer Ken Gilbert suggested putting a surcharge on fuel sales, but Miller said he thought costs were too high now and the surcharge would hurt sales further.
The board is still looking into the possibility of adding a self-service fuel station in the hopes of increasing sales and revenue. Miller said he had a meeting later in the week with a fuel company that had expressed interest in putting self-service pumps at the airport.