Talladega Airport Board chairman says facility welcomes $30K in funding from CARES Act

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Municipal Airport was one of 73 airports in Alabama to benefit from $54 million in federal funds included in the CARES Act.
Talladega’s share comes to $30,000. The money is meant to help airports make up for losses due to the COVID-19 crisis. CARES is short for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Airport Board Chairman Ray Miller said the funds are appreciated. The cancellation of the spring race at the Talladega Superspeedway means one of the airport’s two biggest traffic weekends will not be happening in the immediate future, which will hurt revenue to some degree.
The shutdown at Honda Manufacturing is even more troublesome, he added.
“Honda’s down, so that means no freight coming in, either. But overall, we’re still here and we’re still operating,” Miller said.
Miller said a $700,000 taxiway project has just been put out for bid, and improvements to the utilities and AWOS (weather system) are also on the horizon.
“We want to be able to work on improvements while things are slow,” he said.
The airport also recently leased property to a tenant who is building a half million dollar hangar. After that lease expires in a few years, the property, including the hangar and any other improvements, will revert to the city.
The airport terminal was also recently refurbished, he said.
Maintenance and improvements at the airport are generally paid for by annual appropriations through the Federal Aviation Administration. The board uses money from leases and rentals of property in and around the airport itself to provide matching funds for FAA grants.