Talladega advances to regionals with win over Brewer Tech

The Talladega High School girls basketball team defeated Brewer Tech 52-45 in the Class 5A Southeast sub regional game on Monday night. This is the Tigers’ second season in a row advancing to the Southeast Regional Tournament. Talladega will take on the winner of Greenville at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery on Friday at noon.
“It’s great because last year I feel like I told the girls about us going to Montgomery, but we didn’t get to go because of COVID and we had to drive all the way to Ozark,” Talladega head coach Rebecca Williams said. “Now they can actually appreciate stepping on that court at the Garrett Coliseum.”
Foul trouble plagued the Tigers in the first half. Trinity Webb picked up three fouls in the first half for Talladega. Webb went to the bench with 4:42 left in the half with Talladega leading 15-12. Brewer Tech took advantage of Webb being on the sideline as they went on a 12-1 run to take a 24-16 lead going into halftime.
Talladega didn’t come on the court until the final seconds before the third quarter, but whatever was said at halftime seemed to work. The Tigers opened the second half on a 15-2 run. Talladega took the lead on an outlet pass from Webb to Houston Goins for a layup to make it 27-26. Talladega’s lead increased to 36-31 on a LaMyah Elston putback at the end of the period.
Goins took over the game for the Tigers in the fourth. With the Rams playing a box and one on Webb, Goins refused to allow the Rams to get back into the game. Goins scored 12 of her 20 points in the final eight minutes of the game. She opened the period by scoring seven straight points including a layup to increase Talladega’s lead to 43-33. Goins and Webb sealed the win for the Tigers late as both players were able to connect on timely baskets.
Goins scored five points in a row including a pair of free throws to give Talladega a 50-41 lead. Goins credits a play in the third quarter for getting her going in the fourth. The junior guard took a hard fall at midcourt after going for the ball. She said that fall helped her get into attack mode.
“I knew I had to turn it on,” Goins said. “I got a little mad and when I get mad is when I start getting to the basket.”
Webb sealed the win by draining a pair of free throws to increase the lead to 52-41.
What to know
-Webb finished the game with 21 points. Webb was a matchup problem for the Rams when she wasn’t in foul trouble. The sophomore was able to take Brewer Tech’s forwards off the dribble for a layup any time she had the ball on the perimeter.
-Zae Cunningham was the MVP of the subregional. Cunningham played a major role in Talladega’s third-quarter comeback. The freshman was a pest on defense as she forced several turnovers.
-Kennedi McGhee led the way for Brewer Tech with 24 points. The freshman scored the first 10 points of the game and all 12 of the Rams points in the first quarter.
-Free throws hurt the Rams as they went 6-for-19 from the line.
-Talladega wore new uniforms for the subregional game. The Tigers wore the boys uniforms on Tuesday.
Who said:
Williams on Cunningham
“She’s a freshman. She’s had a hard week from the weekend to today. I just told her something and she turned it on. She was a monster, she was a beast. She had so many rebounds. She was the one that changed the momentum of the game. It was my freshman.
Webb on advancing to the regionals
“It feels good, but we have to focus on the next game. We won last year on this court, so we want to go win the next game. My shots weren’t falling in the second half, but Houston picked it up. We kept fighting.”