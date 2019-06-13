TALLADEGA -- Talladega Chapter #4242 AARP is sponsoring a Smart Driver Course on Friday, June 21, from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Talladega Spring Street Recreation Center, according to a press release.
Shirley DuPont from Gadsden will be the instructor. Cost for the class is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Upon completion of the course, you may get a discount on your auto insurance. Snacks will be provided, and lunch will be on your own.
A question may arise when you hear the term “smart driver.”
“I obey the rules, keep my car in shape, haven’t gotten a warning or ticket -- why take this class?” you may think.
Lately, has your hearing gotten less clear, has your ability to see at distance gotten fuzzy, have your motor skills involving hands, arms and feet been hard to maneuver? These are some reasons to take this class, the release says.
The goal is for you to become an even safer driver with some positive changes to your driving habits.
The course contains up-to-date information about changes over time in ourselves, our vehicles and our roads. The content of this course can help you boost safety awareness, refresh and improve driving skills, minimize crash risk, increase confidence, prolong mobility and maintain independence.
By completing this course, you will: learn research-based safety strategies that can reduce the likelihood of having a crash; understand the links among the driver, vehicle and road environment, and how this awareness encourages safer behavior; learn how aging, medications, alcohol and other health-related issues affect driving ability, and ways to adjust to allow for these changes; increase confidence; know how to drive safely when sharing the road with other road users; learn the newest safety and advanced features in vehicles; learn when driving may no longer be safe; and explore other ways to travel.
Did you know that more than 90 percent of crashes are preventable? Other statistics, according to the release: about 30 percent of fatal crashes involving drivers age 65 and over occur at intersections; this jumps to about 40 percent for drivers age 85 and over.
Adults age 65 and over are overrepresented in the number of traffic deaths compared to the rest of the U.S. population, the release says.
Crashes cost the United States more than $230 billion annually in productivity losses, property damage, medical costs, legal costs, emergency services, insurance costs and costs to employers.
Fatal crash rate begins to increase noticeably at age 70-plus, the release says ; drivers age 85-plus have the highest fatality rate per mile driven.
There are nearly 7,000 unpaid volunteers throughout the U.S. who are dedicated to teaching older drivers to be safer drivers.
AARP is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization with a membership of more than 37 million that helps people turn their goals and dreams into real possibilities, the release says. AARP has staffed offices in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands keeping its motto “To Server And Not Be Served” ongoing.
Please consider taking the Smart Driver Class; you will be glad you did.
The local AARP Chapter #4242 meets the second Monday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Talladega Chamber of Commerce.