TALLADEGA -- Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center observed June as Men’s Health Month with a free health exposition in the banquet room Thursday morning.
The event consisted of a presentation of a long list of men’s health issues by Dr. Ryan Kissane, followed by an array of free testing and screening procedures.
“This was great,” hospital CEO Frank Thomas said after the classroom portion ended. “People asked a lot of good questions, and there was a lot of very helpful information made available. Based on the success of this one, I’ve got to say we’ll be considering making this an annual event.”
Kissane’s talk covered a broad range of topics but with a particular emphasis on cancer screenings, including the ongoing controversy over which men should be screened for prostate cancer when.
The lifetime risk for prostate cancer is 16 percent, which is high, but the risk of dying from prostate cancer is 3.4 percent, which is low. The numbers tend to be higher for African-American men (due to genetic factors, most likely) and for anyone with a first-degree relative (father or brother) diagnosed before the age of 65.
Because of the prevalence of false positives and damage that can be done, urologists do not generally recommend screening for men under 40 and over 70. But that is a discussion that each man needs to have individually with his doctor.
Kissane also discussed early signs of skin cancer and strongly recommended colonoscopy as the “gold standard” of testing for colon cancer, which is becoming more and more common. There was also a discussion of vaccinations for older people, including those for pneumonia, tetanus and shingles.
Afterward, the men registered for the presentation went next door, where cholesterol, blood pressure, cardio-vascular and orthopedic tests and screening were available at no cost.