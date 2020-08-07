Taladega Councilman Patterson presents new plan for tourism

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council heard a presentation from Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson, based on suggestions made by Jimmy Williams, for the first steps toward making the city a major tourist destination.
The council took no action on the plan Monday, but Patterson did ask City Manager Beth Cheeks to have a slide show of the presentation made for future events.
The proposed project, Patterson said, involved a “Battle Street safety project, to include making it two lanes and a bike path, an entertainment zone, the lodging tax, renewing the facade grant program (to) include all of Battle Street to the college and Court Street to the railroad tracks, strict enforcement of all code violations, strengthening and enforcing litter laws” and including the Wehadkee Yarn Mill and Campbell building property in the proposed project area.
He added “perhaps a visitors information (center could be put) in the current United Way portion of the (Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce) building (and) perhaps the United Way (could move) to another city property.”
The plan also includes wall murals paid for by sponsors on the backs of buildings on the east side of the square facing the parking lot and at least one “window filler” display taking up a currently empty store front.”
Lastly, the proposal as read says “clean up all city owned parking and properties as an example to the public, including the parking lot next to the post office and the East Street property, which are overgrown and covered with litter. The city has to lead.”
Patterson thanked Williams for “quarterbacking the tourism” initiative. “There is still a lot we can do, even with the COVID-19 situation,” he said. “Sylacauga has already taken our splash pad idea, so we have to start somewhere. I say we start with the chamber area and the square.”
The presentation seemed to be well received by the other council members, with Vickey Robinson Hall and Betty Spratlin both voicing approval.
Council president Joe Power said “We’re not talking about huge sums of money here, and you’re right, we have to start somewhere.”
Also Monday, the council:
- Agreed to contribute $1,000 to the United Way’s Backpack 2020 program, which will purchase school supplies for students in the city, including at the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind. This program is building on the annual back to school parties that Eddie Duncan has run for years in the Knoxville Homes community;
- Heard the Rev. Phoebe Presson give a report on the successful USDA produce giveaways done in partnership with various city departments and volunteers;
- Discussed, but took no action on, surplussing the former Nikki Lu Water Plant property and closing part of Piedmont Avenue, in order to possibly sell the former and to prevent illegal dumping at the latter. Spratlin accused the city of moving forward too quickly on the projects, but City Manager Beth Cheeks said both items were on the agenda strictly for discussion purposes;
- Unanimously approved changes to the city’s employee classification plan for the purchasing/safety, Human Resources and Finance Departments, after several previous failed attempts;
- Amended the zoning ordinance to put an overlay for manufactured homes on a piece of property at the corner of Fort Lashley and Town Creek Lane;
- Updated the building and fire codes to 2015 standards. According to Assistant Fire Chief Ron Goodenough, the changes would apply only to new construction and major renovations;
- Heard Cheeks thank the city staff and employees for their work on the USDA food giveaway and with the removal of fallen trees over the weekend; and
- Discussed complaints regarding four wheelers on city streets. The vehicles are not legal on city streets, but according to Police Captain John McCoy, they can be difficult to catch since they are built for off road usage and police cars are not.